Cameron Indoor, Wallace Wade will be at full capacity in fall, Duke says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke Athletics announced Tuesday all venues will be at full capacity in the fall.
Cameron Indoor and Wallace Wade stadiums were empty last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement comes just days after legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski revealed he would retire after the 2021-22 season.
Current assistant Jon Scheyer will take over for Krzyzewski following his retirement.
David Cutcliffe’s team will play their first home game of the season against North Carolina A&T on Sept. 10 at 8 p.m.