Cameron Indoor, Wallace Wade will be at full capacity in fall, Duke says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke Athletics announced Tuesday all venues will be at full capacity in the fall.

Cameron Indoor and Wallace Wade stadiums were empty last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To our Blue Devil family…WELCOME BACK 🙌



We are excited to announce that Duke Athletics venues will be at full capacity during the upcoming academic year!#GoDuke 🔵😈 pic.twitter.com/5yrqvSF6XQ — Duke Athletics (@DukeATHLETICS) June 8, 2021

The announcement comes just days after legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski revealed he would retire after the 2021-22 season.

Current assistant Jon Scheyer will take over for Krzyzewski following his retirement.

David Cutcliffe’s team will play their first home game of the season against North Carolina A&T on Sept. 10 at 8 p.m.