Cameron Indoor, Wallace Wade will be at full capacity in fall, Duke says

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 15: A general view of the fans during the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 15, 2020 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke Athletics announced Tuesday all venues will be at full capacity in the fall.

Cameron Indoor and Wallace Wade stadiums were empty last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement comes just days after legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski revealed he would retire after the 2021-22 season.

Current assistant Jon Scheyer will take over for Krzyzewski following his retirement.

David Cutcliffe’s team will play their first home game of the season against North Carolina A&T on Sept. 10 at 8 p.m.

