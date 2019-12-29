Carey helps lead No. 4 Duke past Brown 75-50
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Vernon Carey Jr. scored 19 points to help No. 4 Duke beat Brown 75-50.
Alex O’Connell added 14 points and Wendell Moore Jr. had 10 points for the Blue Devils in their final nonconference game of the regular season.
Duke point guard Tre Jones missed his second consecutive game because of a mild sprain of his left foot.
Jones is averaging 15.6 points and 7.1 assists per game.
Brandon Anderson scored 16 points to lead Brown in its third consecutive loss.
