Coach K doesn’t return to Duke bench for second half vs. Wake Forest

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski did not return to the Blue Devils bench following the halftime break during Tuesday’s game against Wake Forest at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

“Coach K is not feeling well,” Duke wrote on Twitter. “Will not return to (the) bench tonight.”

Coach K could be seen being attended to by the athletic training staff several times in the first half.

Associate head coach Jon Scheyer took over the coaching duties for the Blue Devils throughout the second half of play.

This is the second time this season Coach K has missed the opportunity to coach against Wake Forest. He missed the first game in Winston-Salem for a “non-COVID related illness.” Scheyer also took over the coaching duties in that game and led the Blue Devils to a 12-point victory.