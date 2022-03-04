DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The time has come.

Mike Krzyzewski’s final game on the sidelines of Cameron Indoor Stadium as the head coach of the Duke Blue Devils has arrived.

And College GameDay knows it’s the most important event happening in North Carolina, and sports, on Saturday.

College GameDay is a pre-game show broadcast by ESPN as part of the network’s coverage of college sports for the week. It first aired in 1987 and its next episode will be an all-day event in Durham.

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 07: ESPN College Gameday hosts (left to right) Rece Davis, David Pollack and Kirk Herbstreit prepare for their live broadcast from Notre Dame Stadium before a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium on November 7, 2020 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Matt Cashore-Pool/Getty Images)

Krzyzewski’s fairytale Cameron ending will of course come against arch-rival University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

But much before the 6 p.m. tipoff, a full day of events will begin as early as 8:30 a.m. with parking lots opening at 7 a.m. Parking is free until noon, but then visitors must pay $15 in cash.

The Cameron doors will open at 8:30 a.m. for the start of the College GameDay broadcast and admission is free. The official broadcast will last two hours starting at 10 a.m. eastern.

In addition to ESPN, a set from the Atlantic Coastal Conference will be on campus, too.

Multiple reports say ESPN will be on Morton Plaza, while the ACC will be on Tribull Plaza. For people not too familiar with the Blue Devil Campus, ESPN will be closer located to the ever-famous “Krzyzewskville,” and Tribull Plaza is across from the main campus Duke Team Store.

ESPN also began with updates from Durham as early as Thursday night with snippets seen on SportsCenter.

Additionally, beginning at 4:30 p.m., the ACC Network will begin airing a 90-minute pregame show to start its honoring of Krzyzewski. Both ESPN and the ACC plan to honor the coach before and after the game.

Finally, the Blue Devils and Tar Heels met just one month ago, on Feb. 5 in Chapel Hill, where Duke came away with a 20-point victory, 87-67.