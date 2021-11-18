Cunningham throws 5 TDs, runs for 2 as Louisville decimates Duke, 62-22

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) runs for a touchdown against Duke during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke lost its seventh game in a row, 62-22, at home to Louisville on Thursday. The Blue Devils remain winless (0-7) in ACC competition.

Louisville ran up a 35-9 score by halftime. Defensively, the Cardinals kept the Blue Devils out of the end zone until Jalon Calhoun’s 6-yard touchdown run about 10 minutes into the third quarter.

That was Calhoun’s only carry of the game. Mataeo Durant and Riley Leonard each ran for more than 70 yards, with Leonard scoring Duke’s only other touchdown.

Gunnar Holmberg was 19-of-34 passing for 176 yards and an interception. Leonard completed all 13 attempts of his for 99 yards.

Malik Cunningham carved up the Duke defense. He threw for more than 300 yards and five touchdowns while running for 224 yards and another two scores.

Duke will close out its season at home against Miami on Nov. 27.