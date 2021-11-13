Down early in game, No. 9 Duke holds off Campbell for 67-56 win

Duke forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives between Campbell guard Jordan Whitfield (11) and forward Jesus Carralero during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Four Blue Devils scored in double figures as No. 9 Duke held off the Campbell Camels 67-56 on Saturday night.

Paolo Banchero led Duke (3-0) with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, seven rebounds, a steal and a block.

Ricky Clemons and Cedric Henderson Jr. each scored 18 points apiece for the Camels.

Henderson also had 11 boards, helping Campbell outrebound Duke 34-31.

Campbell (2-1) built a 10-point lead in the first half while Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. was being checked out for a potential knee injury.

When Moore reentered, Duke had a 25-11 run to close out half.