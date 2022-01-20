Duke adds graduate long snapper

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Last week, Duke head football coach Mike Elko made a slew of announcements in filling out his coaching staff. On Thursday, he was at it again, but this time he added another player to his roster.

Long snapper Evan Deckers signed a financial aid agreement to attend Duke and join the Blue Devil football program.

Deckers is focusing on the continuing studies program. He is a December graduate of the University of Massachusetts with a degree in kinesiology.

A native of Avon, Connecticut, he appeared in 40 games over his four-year career and served as the team’s primary long snapper the past three seasons.

Deckers earned national recognition in 2021 named to the Second Team All-Independent by Phil Steele. He was also selected to the Patrick Manelly Award watch list heading into the year.