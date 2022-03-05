DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Ninety-six. That’s how many of Mike Krzyzewski’s former players will be in attendance for his final home game Saturday night.

Duke men’s basketball released the list of players on Twitter just after 9:30 a.m.

Across Krzyzewski’s 40-plus years, Duke fans will see the likes of some of the most respected Blue Devils in his tenure in Christian Laettner, Grant Hill, J.J. Redick, Elton Brand, Danny Ferry, Trajan Langdon, Gene Banks, Quinn Cook, Grayson Allen, Shane Battier, Jay Williams, Randy Denton and Carlos Boozer.

Most notably off the list however are players such as Zion Williamson, Kyrie Irving and the Plumlee brothers.

Coach K’s final game inside Cameron Indoor Stadium when Duke takes on rival UNC is at 6 p.m. eastern on both ESPN and the ACC Network.