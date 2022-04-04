DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Mike Krzyzewski isn’t the only coach leaving Duke now that the Blue Devils’ season is over.

Nolan Smith, an assistant coach for Duke since April 2021 and with Duke since Feb. 2016, is headed to the University of Louisville to join new head coach Kenny Payne, multiple sources say. Both Payne and Smith formerly spent time in the NBA.

In his first season on the Blue Devils’ coaching staff, Smith helped the Blue Devils win the ACC regular-season title, going 16-4 in conference play. Duke then went on to win the ACC tournament and advance to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament before falling to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill prior to the championship game.

Smith also played for the Blue Devils (2009-11), winning three straight ACC championships, and the NCAA title in 2010 under Krzyzewski.

Following college, Smith was selected No. 21 overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2011 NBA Draft.

Payne originally spent two seasons as an assistant coach for the New York Knicks before heading to Louisville.

Multiple reports said Louisville “broke the bank” to hire Smith.