Duke Athletics announces changes to mask mandate policy at sporting events

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke Athletics announced an update to its mask mandate policy for fans and spectators this week.

As the COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread, Duke University is now requiring masks or face coverings at all Duke Athletics events for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The new rules went into effect on Monday.

The mandate applies to all events in all venues, both indoors and outdoors, and in all areas associated with game days, such as premium/hospitality areas and fan zones.

Duke’s rules state that:

Masks/face coverings are required for all guests over the age of five regardless of vaccination status.

Masks/face coverings are required at all times except when actively eating or drinking.

Reasonable accommodations for guests with medical or behavioral conditions or disabilities will be available. Please contact Duke University Disability Management for assistance.

Masks will also be required for anyone using Duke Transit services.

The University is also encouraging guests to social distance at sporting events when possible.

Vaccines will not be required to attend events, the school said in a release.

“We strongly encourage all individuals to be fully vaccinated before attending events on the Duke University campus and expect all visitors to adhere to university, local, and state guidelines. No proof of vaccination will be required.”

Duke announced in June that Cameron Indoor and Wallace Wade stadiums will operate at full capacity in the fall. Both stadiums were empty last season due to the pandemic.

Guidelines could change as the season goes on. You can click here to see updates ahead of gameday.