DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – New Duke University assistant men’s basketball coach Amile Jefferson is facing two charges that occurred at a recent traffic stop this week, sources at Duke confirmed to CBS 17’s sports department.

Jefferson, who was promoted to the assistant coaching position in April, is facing a reckless driving charge as well as speeding in a work zone, Duke sources confirmed.

The Duke sources did not say what speed Jefferson was clocked at to trigger the reckless driving charge, nor the speed in the work zone.

However, they did confirm he has a court date in August.