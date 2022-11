DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke tuned up for its season opener on Monday with an 82-45 exhibition win over Fayetteville St.

After the game head coach Jon Scheyer met with the media. What is the status of his two, injured star freshmen? What were his thoughts on his teams performance against the Broncos?

Scheyer was also asked about his former teammate, Kyrie Irving and his controversial comments.