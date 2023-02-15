DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria last week left over 40,000 people dead. As relief efforts continue, Turkish Duke basketball player Stanley Borden is providing aid from afar.

Wednesday afternoon, over 60 people participated in an earthquake fundraising run on Duke University’s East Campus.

“It’s that kind of common humanity message I think,” Borden said. “Even if you’re not Turkish, even if you don’t have a Turkish friend, you’re still here because you want to go help. It’s a beautiful thing and I’m really happy that we were able to put it on.”

Because the earthquake was a magnitude 7.8, the run was 7.8 kilometers, or almost five miles. The goal is also to raise $7,800.

Borden says he has friends who have been affected by the damage.