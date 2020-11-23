Duke basketball postpones season opener against Gardner-Webb over positive COVID-19 test

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke men’s basketball is postponing its season opener on Wednesday against Gardner-Webb due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Bulldog program.
The Blue Devils’ season opener is now scheduled for Saturday vs. Coppin State in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 2 p.m. on the ACC Network.
Duke Athletics said the game may be played at a later date if the programs’ schedules permit.
Click here to see more on the 2020-21 Duke basketball schedule.
This story will be updated.
