Duke basketball postpones season opener against Gardner-Webb over positive COVID-19 test

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke men’s basketball is postponing its season opener on Wednesday against Gardner-Webb due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Bulldog program.

The Blue Devils’ season opener is now scheduled for Saturday vs. Coppin State in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 2 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Duke Athletics said the game may be played at a later date if the programs’ schedules permit.

