Duke beats NC State 1-0 for first ACC baseball title since 1961

Duke

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo from Duke Athletics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Cooper Stinson gave up three hits with no walks in six scoreless innings and Duke beat North Carolina State 1-0 in the ACC Tournament championship game.

The ninth-seeded Blue Devils, who won their 12th straight, were the ACC championship game for the first time in program history.

Duke won its last ACC title in 1961 before the conference tournament was established in 1973.

The Blue Devils scored in the fourth inning when Ethan Murray got a lead-off double and advanced to third and home on a pair of fly outs, scoring on Peter Matt’s sacrifice.

Starter Matt Willadsen struck out six in 4 2/3 innings the Wolfpack.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories