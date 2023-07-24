DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — After a successful turnaround in the 2022 season, Duke head football coach Mike Elko has been rewarded with a restructured contract and an extension.

According to a press release from the university, the new agreement extends Elko’s contract through the 2029 season and includes an escalating model for the assistant coach and support staff salary pools.

Elko, who was hired on December 10, 2021, led the Blue Devils to a 9-4 record in the 2022 season that was capped off by a 30-13 victory over UCF in the Military Bowl. The team’s success helped Elko earn Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year honors last season.

“Over the last 18 months, Coach Elko has cultivated and executed a plan to push Duke Football forward with tremendous attention to detail, energy and a persistent commitment to excellence,” Duke University Vice President and Director of Athletics Nina King in the press release. “His passionate dedication to the Duke experience sets the standard, and we are fortunate to have him and the entire staff developing the young men in our program into elite student-athletes and future community leaders. Coach Elko’s vision acutely aligns with the principles of the university, and I could not be more excited to have him guide Duke Football well into the future.”

Prior to Elko’s hiring, the Blue Devils posted a 3-9 overall record during the 2021 season, including an 0-8 record in ACC play.

“We came here with a mission to create a program that could become the absolute Best of Both Worlds, and this is another step in that direction,” said Elko in the release. “The future of Duke Football is extremely bright.”

The Blue Devils open the 2023 football season at home against Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers on Monday, Sept. 4. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. at Wallace Wade Stadium, and the game will be nationally televised.