DURHAM, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — While North Carolina State University and UNC-Chapel Hill struggled for wins this past weekend, Duke rolled in its opener.

First-year head coach Mike Elko was happy with how his team played but said this team is certainly not satisfied and wants more.

Elko liked how his team responded in their opener but knows it will be tougher on Saturday when Duke travels to Northwestern.

Riley Leonard threw for two touchdowns and completed his first 15 passes of the season, boosting Duke to a 30-0 victory over Temple as coach Mike Elko won in his debut Friday night.

Duke recorded its first shutout of a Football Bowl Subdivision team since 1989 at North Carolina.

“To pitch a shutout in the opener was pretty special,” said Elko, who has been a defensive coordinator at several other schools.

Leonard, a sophomore, completed 24 of 30 passes for 328 yards. He also was the top rusher in the game with 64 yards on 11 carries.

“We had the perfect scheme drawn up every single play,” Leonard said. “I had all the time in the world.”

Elko was in his first game as a head coach after replacing David Cutcliffe, who spent 14 seasons in charge of the Blue Devils. Duke is coming off three consecutive losing seasons with a combined 10-25 record during that stretch.