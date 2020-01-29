Duke coach Krzyzewski confronts ‘Cameron Crazies’ over chant toward former assistant coach

Mike Krzyzewski

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski gestures during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Georgetown in the 2K Empire Classic, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski confronted the “Cameron Crazies” student section at halftime of Tuesday’s basketball game against Pitt.

The fans chanted “sit with us” at Pitt coach Jeff Capel, who is a former Duke player and assistant coach. Krzyzewski appeared to yell “shut up” and “he’s one of us” to the student section from across the court.

Then, after being held back by a referee, Krzyzewski walked across the court and scolded the fans at the end of the first half.

Duke won the game, 79-67, on the back of a Vernon Carey Jr. double-double. The Blue Devils are back in action Feb. 1 at Syracuse, but the “Cameron Crazies” won’t be back until the men’s team returns home on Feb. 10 to host Florida State.

