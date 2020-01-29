DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski confronted the “Cameron Crazies” student section at halftime of Tuesday’s basketball game against Pitt.
The fans chanted “sit with us” at Pitt coach Jeff Capel, who is a former Duke player and assistant coach. Krzyzewski appeared to yell “shut up” and “he’s one of us” to the student section from across the court.
Then, after being held back by a referee, Krzyzewski walked across the court and scolded the fans at the end of the first half.
Duke won the game, 79-67, on the back of a Vernon Carey Jr. double-double. The Blue Devils are back in action Feb. 1 at Syracuse, but the “Cameron Crazies” won’t be back until the men’s team returns home on Feb. 10 to host Florida State.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- No. 9 Duke defeats Pitt 79-67 behind 26 points by Carey
- Duke coach Krzyzewski confronts ‘Cameron Crazies’ over chant toward former assistant coach
- Mack, Clemson rally past Syracuse for 71-70 victory
- Vasilijevic scores 18, Miami hangs on against Virginia Tech
- Clark drives Virginia past No. 5 Florida State, 61-56
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now