DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — Duke head football coach Mike Elko had plenty of good things to say after his Devils won their 8th game of the season on Saturday beating Wake Forest 34-31.

Elko talked about the character of his team, the squad’s ability to not blink in tough situations while gushing about his quarterback Riley Leonard. Watch the video to hear what he had to say.

Leonard, who completed 29-of-41 passes, connected with Sahmir Hagans for the game-winning score, a 20-yard reception with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Hagans finished with two touchdowns and set career-highs in receptions and receiving yards, as did Duke’s Jalon Calhoun. As a duo, Hagans and Calhoun accounted for 19 receptions and 313 receiving yards.

With the win, the Blue Devils (8-4, 5-3 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak in their series with the Demon Deacons and recorded their first eight-win regular season since 2014.