DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — Jon Scheyer met with the media after Friday night’s 84-38 win over South Carolina Upstate.

What were his thoughts on getting star player Dereck Lively back on the court? Is this team’s chemistry getting better? Will the Devils be ready for Kansas on Tuesday? Hear what the first year head coach had to say.

In Friday night’s game, Freshman Kyle Filipowski had 15 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double in as many games.

Mark Mitchell’s 13 points and Jacob Grandison’s 12 points also gave the Blue Devils a lift, while Ryan Young contributed 11 points and Jeremy Roach scored 10.

Duke center Dereck Lively II, the highest-rated recruit nationally in the freshman class, made his collegiate debut by coming off the bench. He had been out since a calf injury sustained in a preseason practice.

He flushed dunks for his only two baskets. Justin Bailey scored 13 points for SC Upstate.