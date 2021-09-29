Duke creates waitlist for tickets to see Coach K’s final games in Cameron Indoor

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The instant the ACC released the men’s basketball schedule, Duke fans started trying to figure out how to be in attendance for Mike Krzyzewski’s last game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Getting any ticket to see a game at Cameron Indoor is a tall task.

The contest on March 5 is made tougher for not only is it’s Coach K’s last but it comes against their arch-rival North Carolina.

“I do think that will be a tough ticket,” said Krzyzewski. “I host the Jimmy V wine celebration in Napa Valley and this year the first auction item was four tickets to that last game (UNC) and it went for $1 million dollars.”

What if you’re just a normal fan without a spare million dollars sitting around but still want to catch a piece of history?

You could try and get a job at a local paper or TV station in sports.

Since the credentials have been issued it might be dicey convincing the people at Duke you are legitimately there to cover the team not just pulling a long con.

Trust me, this isn’t their first rodeo and can spot frauds a mile away.

It’s also a ton of work.

Trust me this job looks a lot better on TV than in reality.

Fear not fans you still might be able to stroll through the hallowed halls of Cameron Indoor and take in a game amid the deafening screams of coeds and crazies alike.

Anticipating the demand for tickets this year would be off the charts due to this being K’s last (don’t use the “L” word in his presence by the way) year, the school set up a waitlist for people interested in buying tickets to the games.

Follow the link and register for which games you would like to attend.

Those on the waiting list may have the opportunity to purchase tickets, when and if tickets become available.

They might let you know tomorrow or you might get a notification day of with just hours before tip off saying get down here now! Either way – be ready.

The requests will be filled with standing room only seats or seats returned from season ticket holders. Seat locations will be based on availability. The prices will vary based on seat locations and the game selected.

They are prioritized first by your Iron Dukes status and then on a first-come-first-served basis to the public.

What is Iron Dukes you say? It’s a group of alumni that gives money annually to support the athletic program.

The good news is you can join for as little as $100. The less than great news is there are seven divisions that go from $100 to the final group of people that donate more than $40,000 annually.

To become an Iron Dukes member for as little as $100 annually, visit GoDuke.com or call (919) 613-7575. All fans will be notified if their request can be accommodated. Fans will not be contacted if their request cannot be accommodated.