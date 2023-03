GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — No. 21 Duke will head to the ACC Men’s Basketball Championship game after defeating No. 14 Miami on Friday night.

Duke is the No. 4 seed in the ACC tournament and knocked out No. 1 seed Miami, who shares the ACC regular season title with Virginia.

The Blue Devils defeated the Hurricanes 85-78.

Duke will play in the ACC Championship game against either No. 2 Virginia or No. 3 Clemson Saturday night at 8:30 p.m.