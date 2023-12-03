DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Duke Blue Devils are entering bowl season with a lot of uncertainty.

On Monday it was officially announced that head coach Mike Elko was leaving to take the same position at Texas A&M. Two days later, star quarterback Riley Leonard entered the transfer portal.

But the Duke (7-5) players and staff who remain will be going to Alabama to play the Troy Trojans (11-2) in the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium on Dec 22.

After starting the season 5-1, the injury-plagued Blue Devils went 2-4 in the second half of the 2023 campaign. But they ended the season with a win at Pitt on Nov. 25

After a 1-2 start, Troy blitzed through the Sun Belt and won their second consecutive conference championship after topping App State in the title game on Saturday.

The Blue Devils ended last season with a win over UCF in the Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, MD. The Trojans won the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl last year against UTSA in Orlando.