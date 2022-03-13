DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – It comes as no surprise but the Blue Devils are going dancing. Duke earned a No. 2 seed in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Blue Devils face No. 15 seed Cal State Fullerton in the opening round of the NCAA tournament on Friday in Greenville, South Carolina.

The Titans earned an automatic bid to the Tournament on Saturday defeating Long Beach State in the Big West Tournament Championship game. The time of the Duke game has not been set.

Duke is in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament Bracket.

Some notable teams in their region are No. 1 seed Gonzaga, No. 3 seed Texas Tech, No. 4 seed Arkansas, along with No. 7 seed Michigan State who the Blue Devils could see in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.