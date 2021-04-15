Duke elevates former player Nolan Smith to assistant coach

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 28: Associate head coach Jon Scheyer and director of operations Nolan Smith of the Duke Blue Devils talk before their game against the Brown Bears at Cameron Indoor Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke has promoted Nolan Smith to assistant men’s basketball coach. The school announced the move Thursday, with Smith filling the vacancy from Nate James’ departure to become Austin Peay’s head coach.

Smith was a member of the Blue Devils’ NCAA championship team and had worked on the staff since 2016.

The 32-year-old Smith had previously served as director of basketball operations and player development.

Smith was Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year and an Associated Press first-team All-American in 2011 before becoming a first-round NBA draft pick.

Smith has also been prominent in the Durham community in raising awareness for social justice issues.