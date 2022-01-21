Duke extends concessions ban at basketball games

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – If you’re heading to Cameron Indoor Stadium for the noon tip-off between Syracuse and Duke men’s basketball tomorrow, here’s a bit of advice: don’t skip breakfast. The concession stands will still be closed.

Originally, the school stopped serving food and drinks of any kind starting Jan. 8. Duke said at the time the ban would extend through at least Jan. 21.

On Friday, the school announced that its suspension of food and beverage service at home athletic events is was extended through at least Sunday.

For basketball home games, that means no concessions will be available and food and beverage options will continue to be suspended in all hospitality areas.

This is consistent with the university’s current protocols and in an attempt to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission during the current surge of the omicron variant.

The school is also reminding anyone coming to the game to adhere to the University’s indoor mask mandates and wants people to wear proper, tight-fitting masks that cover the nose and mouth when indoors on campus.

The No. 6 men’s basketball team hosts Syracuse on Saturday at 12 p.m. at Cameron Indoor Stadium while the No. 21 women’s basketball is at home on Sunday vs. Virginia at 6 p.m.