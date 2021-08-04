Duke faces Kentucky, Gonzaga in non-conference play during Coach K’s final season

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The University of Kentucky, Gonzaga University and the Ohio State University headline Duke University’s men’s basketball’s 2021-22 non-conference schedule in head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s 42nd and final season under the helm for the Blue Devils.

Krzyzewski, the NCAA’s all-time wins leader (1,170), that features 1,097 wins at Duke, announced back in June that the 2021-22 season would be the final of his career.

He and the Blue Devils will start the regular-season Nov. 9 with one of their toughest games of the season, vs Kentucky inside New York’s Madison Square Garden in the State Farm Champions Classic.

Despite Kentucky’s down 2020-21 season where it finished 9-16 overall (8-9 in the SEC), the Wildcats look to build upon a roster in 2021-22 that was made up mostly of underclassmen that had only two seniors.

Duke’s next main-stage brawl that is most likely to turn heads comes Nov. 26 in the Continental Tire Challenge against Gonzaga.

The Bulldogs made it all the way to the National Championship undefeated one season ago before falling to Baylor University.

Rounding out “The Big Three” is Ohio State just four days later in the Blue Devils’ annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Nov. 30.

Duke will open its season at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Oct. 15 against Winston-Salem State in its lone exhibition game. The time of its season opener is currently TBA.

Krzyzewski will also face his alma mater, Army West Point, on Nov. 12 when the Blue Devils host Duke’s Veteran’s Day Weekend Showcase. He is a 1969 graduate of the Military Academy and Duke leads the series 11-3 all-time, including winning seven straight.

Other notable games for Duke feature Sun Belt Champion Appalachian State University (Dec. 16) and Horizon League Champion Cleveland State (Dec. 18).

The Blue Devils are 8-1 all time against the Mountaineers and the December meeting with the Vikings marks its first all-time.