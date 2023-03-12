DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham business opened their doors Saturday night to a crowd of fans wearing their blue.

The Duke Blue Devils took on the Virginia Cavaliers in the ACC tournament final in Greensboro with Duke winning by 10 points.

“It’s just fun, the bartenders have fun, the customers have more fun, the energy just picks up across the board and you feel it inside,” said Andrew Pava, a manager at Dirty Bull Brewing Company in Durham.

The brewery was just one of many to welcome people to watch the game.

Pava said they shared a post on social media to let their patrons know they were planning to show the game while also inviting the public to enjoy live music, food trucks and entertainment.

“Getting people coming in for burlesque, for the game, for music earlier today, just coming in for beers… we want everyone to be part of the same community,” Pava said.

He said the games bring both business and excitement.

You could also hear those cheers five minutes away inside Tobacco Road Sports Café.

Several Duke fans filled the business including Alec Lintz and Ryan Shaw.

Both said it’s been exciting to see Duke’s Head Coach Jon Scheyer taking the team to the championship game in his first year.

“To finally see this team and Scheyer’s team, it’s his first season with Duke… to finally see them get the recognition and get to a point where we’ve been on a streak is huge,” Lintz said.

David Bradway, who also went out with friends to watch the game and celebrate a birthday, said it’s been exciting to watch the Blue Devils this season.

Bradway said he went to graduate school at Duke University when Jon Scheyer played for the team.

“I got to see him as a player on the team that went to the national championship,” he added.

Bradway said he had the opportunity to not only watch the games on television, but he also took his daughter to Scheyer’s first home game as a head coach.

“I think they’re a young team, they have a lot of freshmen, a lot of talent, so I think with a few senior players and a new coach they should be a fun team to watch both here in the championship and the NCAA Tournament,” Bradway said.