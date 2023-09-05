DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One game into the 2023 season, Duke football coach Mike Elko is adding more accolades to his coaching resume.

Elko was selected as the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week on Tuesday following the Blue Devils’ 28-7 upset victory over No. 9 Clemson.

Monday’s game marks Duke’s first win over an Associated Press Top 10 team since 1989, snapping Clemson’s 12-game winning streak against Atlantic Conference Coast teams.

“Coach Elko is already leaving his mark at Duke with everything he’s been able to accomplish in such a short period of time” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “He’s put the Duke football program on the map, while also continuing a tradition of academic excellence, which is something Coach Dodd would have certainly applauded.”

Duke junior quarterback Riley Leonard shined in the spotlight against Clemson, throwing for 175 yards and running eight times for 98 yards and one touchdown. On the defensive side of the field, the Blue Devils forced three turnovers and shut out the Tigers in the second half.

This win was the largest margin of victory over a ranked opponent for Duke in over eight decades, beating No. 9 Colgate 34-0 in 1942.

“What coach Elko has already achieved at Duke has been nothing short of impressive, both on and off the field,” said Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president. “He has put his student-athletes in a position to be great players on the field and great men following their football careers as well.”

Currently in his second season at the helm of the Duke program, Elko led the Blue Devils to a 9-4 record last year, winning the 2022 ACC Coach of the Year award in the process. He became the first head coach in program history to guide his team to nine wins and a bowl victory in his first season.

Duke also moved into the AP Top 25 on Tuesday for first time since 2018.