Duke football players return to campus amid COVID-19

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — After North Carolina State University and UNC-Chapel Hill football players returned to campus, everyone wondered when Duke football players would finally get on campus — the answer was Sunday.

The arrival Sunday made the Blue Devils one of the last power five teams to return, close to a month after the first teams began showing up.

The reasoning was simple, they wanted to make sure they had all the details covered when it came to reintroducing players amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As the team is in quarantine until results come back, they are still social distancing going. They are also going as far as to hold some team meetings on the field instead of classrooms.

