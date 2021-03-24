Duke freshman Jaemyn Brakefield enters transfer portal

ATLANTA, GA MARCH 02: Georgia Tech forward Moses Wright (5) attempts a shot while defended by Duke forward Jaemyn Brakefield (5) during the NCAA basketball game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on March 2nd, 2021 at Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke Men’s Basketball freshman Jaemyn Brakefield will enter his name into the transfer portal, the Blue Devils Athletic Department announced Wednesday.

Brakefield played in 22 games and started two, averaging 3.5 points and 2.5 rebounds. He had a career-high 12 points against Bellarmine.

“The opportunity to be a Blue Devil meant the world to me and I want to thank everyone I met in my time here at Duke,” said Brakefield in a statement released by the University. “The bonds I built will be with me forever. I couldn’t have asked for a better group of individuals to be around during these unpredictable times and I thank my coaches, teammates and our fans for accepting me with open arms. With that being said, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal. I look forward to experiencing what God has in store for me ahead.”

Brakefield, a Jackson, Mississippi native, is looking to land at another Division I school.

“We support the decision made by Jaemyn and his family,” said head coach Mike Krzyzewski. “He was a terrific representative of our program and we wish him all of the best as he continues his academic and athletic pursuits. Jaemyn has a bright future ahead of him and we will miss him.”

Duke finished it’s 2020-2021 campaign with an overall record of 13-11, 9-9 in the ACC.