Duke has 2nd-straight men’s basketball game postponed, UNC’s game moved back a day

Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. (0) reacts after hitting a three-point shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke’s men’s basketball game at Notre Dame scheduled for Saturday was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols in the Blue Devils program, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday.

It marks the second postponement in a row for Duke. The Blue Devils were supposed to play at Clemson on Wednesday, but that game was called off.

Other games for the weekend have been rearranged, as well. Among them was North Carolina’s game at Boston College. It was originally slated for Saturday and will now be played Sunday at 1 p.m.

UNC had its last game, a home meeting with Virginia Tech, postponed.