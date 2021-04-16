Duke lands Marquette transfer Theo John

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 12: Theo John #4 of the Marquette Golden Eagles reacts after dunking the ball against the DePaul Blue Demons at Wintrust Arena on February 12, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Some much needed veteran size and shot-blocking ability is coming to Durham next college basketball season.

The Duke Blue Devils have landed Marquette Golden Eagles transfer center Theo John.

John, who spent the past four seasons playing under former Duke star and assistant Steve Wojciechowski with the Golden Eagles, announced via his Twitter that he’d be playing for Wojciechowski’s college head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

After conversations with my family, I have decided that next year I will be attending Duke University for my final year of eligibility. I would like to thank everyone who has been a part of my basketball journey. Happy to be joining #TheBrotherHood pic.twitter.com/yBB7UVinYZ — Theo John (@Theojohn123) April 16, 2021

The 6-foot-9, senior center departed Marquette as the school’s second-leading shot blocker in history. This past season, he averaged 8.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game.

John will add to a Blue Devils frontcourt dealing with the departure of Matthew Hurt, arguably the team’s best player to the NBA Draft, as well as reserve big man Patrick Tape, who entered the transfer portal. Rising sophomore big man Mark Williams could make the NBA leap just off of his last couple of games but will likely return to school.