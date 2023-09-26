DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Duke University men’s basketball team released its full schedule for the upcoming season on Tuesday.

The defending ACC Tournament champions will open the Atlantic Coast Conference slate on Dec. 2 at Georgia Tech. Exactly one month later, the Blue Devils will hold their ACC home opener against Syracuse on Jan. 2.

Three of the first four home games will be held away from Cameron Indoor Stadium, but Duke is set to end conference play this year with three of their final four games at home, including the season-finale matchup with arch-rival UNC-Chapel Hill on March 9.

The Blue Devils play home-and-home games this season against UNC, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, Louisville and Notre Dame.

Duke hopes to repeat its conference title during the ACC Tournament, which is planned in Washington D.C. from March 12 until March 16.

Entering its second year with head coach Jon Scheyer at the helm, Duke returns four starters and 80 percent of its scoring from a team that finished with a 27-9 overall record and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Click here to take a look at the Blue Devils’ non-conference schedule.

You can check out the full conference schedule below:

Duke men’s basketball 2023-24 ACC schedule