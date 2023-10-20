DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke men’s basketball coach Jon Scheyer has signed a new deal that will keep him at the helm of the Blue Devils for another six years.

Scheyer agreed to a contract extension through the 2028-29 season, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday evening.

The 36-year-old coach replaced Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski in Durham, leading the program to an Atlantic Coast Conference tournament championship and a 27-9 record in his first year. He previously served on Krzyzewski’s coaching staff since 2013, as well as played for the Blue Devils from 2007-10.

The Blue Devils open this season with the No. 2 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Duke is slated to host its annual Countdown to Craziness event at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday night.

This is a developing story. We will update this article once more information is available.