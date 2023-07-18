DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Duke men’s basketball program announced its full non-conference schedule for the 2023-24 schedule on Tuesday.

Like previous years, the upcoming schedule is highlighted by a powerhouse slate of opponents, including Arizona, Michigan State, Arkansas and Baylor.

Entering this year as one of the early favorites to win the national championship, the Blue Devils will open regular season play against Dartmouth at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Nov. 6.

Returning four starters from a team that won 27 games as well as the ACC Tournament, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer and company are set to be battle-tested early on.

The Blue Devils will square off against Arizona at home on Nov. 10, before heading to Chicago to take on Michigan State in the 2023 Champions Classic on Nov. 14.

In its first true road test of the season, Duke is facing Arkansas on Nov. 29 as part of the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge. The defending ACC champions will also duke it out with Baylor in Madison Square Garden on Dec. 20.

The ACC schedule has yet to be announced.

Duke fans will get their first chance to see the Blue Devils in action during the Countdown to Craziness event on Oct. 20.

You can check out the full non-conference schedule below:

Duke men’s basketball 2023-24 non-conference schedule