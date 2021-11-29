Duke moves to No. 1 after toppling Gonzaga

Duke guard Trevor Keels (1) shoots against Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren, left, and guard Rasir Bolton (45) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke is now the No. 1 team in the country after beating the then top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs over the weekend.

In the Associated Press Top 25, the Blue Devils are on top of Purdue, Gonzaga, Baylor, UCLA, Villanova, Texas, Kansas, Kentucky and Arkansas.

Duke is the only ranked ACC team.

The Blue Devils are undefeated and also beat No. 10 Kentucky earlier this season.

This is Duke’s 145th week as a No.1 team – the most in NCAA history.

All other ACC schools have combined for a total of 149 weeks at No. 1.

Duke plays at Ohio State Tuesday night at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Under head coach Mike Krzyzewski, Duke has been ranked No. 1 at least once in 21 different seasons, the most of any coach in college basketball history.

John Wooden and Roy Williams are tied for second (12). This marks Coach K’s 127th week ranked No. 1 at Duke, which also continues an NCAA record over John Wooden (121) and Adolph Rupp (61).

Duke’s 283 games and 243 wins (243-40) as the No. 1 team are most in NCAA history. Under Coach K, Duke’s 254 games and 219 wins (219-35) as the No. 1 team are the most by a coach all-time.