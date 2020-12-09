Duke, NC Central basketball game versus Charleston Southern canceled due to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 12: The arena sits unused after the announcement of the cancellation of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. The tournament has been cancelled due to the growing concern about the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WNCN) — Charleston Southern’s men’s basketball program is on pause after a positive COVID-19 test.

The pause means the Buccaneers will not visit Durham to take on Duke Saturday and North Carolina Central on Dec. 15, as originally scheduled.

The school says a “Tier-1 individual, non-player, tested positive and was immediately isolated.”

Charleston Southern says it is going through testing protocols and contact tracing in accordance with NCAA, Big South, Charleston Southern and local health guidelines.

“Our basketball team will be entering into a temporary pause in all activities due to a positive test within the Tier-1 part of our program,” said head coach Barclay Radebaugh. “When we decided to play our season, we set the standard that the health and safety of our players, coaches and staff are our priority.”

Radebaugh added, “I am thankful for the commitment that CSU has made to provide an extensive and well-thought-out testing program for our team. I know and trust that God has a plan for our team, and we look forward to returning to the court when it is safe to do so. Go Bucs!”

The program says it will be on pause until it is “safe to return”.