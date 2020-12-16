Duke pauses women’s basketball program indefinitely due to COVID-19 cases

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke’s women’s basketball program announced it has paused team activities indefinitely due to positive COVID-19 tests.

The team’s games against North Carolina State on Sunday and UNC-Wilmington on Tuesday were both postponed.

Duke said it received two positive tests, but didn’t specify whether those results were from players, coaches, or other staff involved with the program. It is conducting precautionary contact tracing among those within the travel party, the team said.

Duke is 3-1 on the season with Kara Lawson in her first year at the helm.