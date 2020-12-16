Duke pauses women’s basketball program indefinitely due to COVID-19 cases

Duke

by:

Posted: / Updated:
duke-basketball-generic_561165

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke’s women’s basketball program announced it has paused team activities indefinitely due to positive COVID-19 tests.

The team’s games against North Carolina State on Sunday and UNC-Wilmington on Tuesday were both postponed.

Duke said it received two positive tests, but didn’t specify whether those results were from players, coaches, or other staff involved with the program. It is conducting precautionary contact tracing among those within the travel party, the team said.

Duke is 3-1 on the season with Kara Lawson in her first year at the helm.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Click here to see what’s trending on CBS17.com >

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories