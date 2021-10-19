Duke picked to win ACC in Coach K’s final season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Duke Blue Devils were the overwhelming favorite to win 2021-22 Atlantic Coast Conference Championship.

Duke was chosen by media members at the ACC Tipoff.

The Blue Devils received 47 first-place votes. Florida State was second with 14, and North Carolina came in third.

Duke freshman Paolo Banchero dominated preseason awards – taking preseason player of the year, preseason freshman of the year and he was named to preseason first-team All-ACC.

N.C. State was picked to finish ninth and freshman Terquavion Smith received a few votes for freshman of the year.

ACC Preseason Poll (first-place votes in parentheses)

  1. Duke (47), 1132
  2. Florida State (14), 1034
  3. North Carolina (5), 1001
  4. Virginia (9), 949
  5. Virginia Tech (5), 857
  6. Louisville (1), 791
  7. Syracuse, 781
  8. Notre Dame, 599
  9. NC State, 555
  10. Georgia Tech, 524
  11. Clemson, 430
  12. Miami, 428
  13. Wake Forest, 274
  14. Pitt, 253
  15. Boston College, 112

Preseason All-ACC First Team
Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 68
Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 52
Paolo Banchero, Duke, 49
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 46
Isaiah Wong, Miami, 37

Preseason All-ACC Second Team
Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 25
Kihei Clark, Virginia, 23
Prentiss Hubb, Notre Dame, 17
Mark Williams, Duke, 12
Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 9
Malik Williams, Louisville, 9
Caleb Love, North Carolina, 9

Preseason ACC Player of the Year
Paolo Banchero, Duke, 28
Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 16
Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 13
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 12
Kihei Clark, Virginia, 5
Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 3
Caleb Love, North Carolina, 2
Mark Williams, Duke, 2

Preseason ACC Freshman of the Year
Paolo Banchero, Duke, 64
Trevor Keels, Duke, 5
Terquavion Smith, NC State, 3
Dontrez Styles, North Carolina, 3
Igor Milicic Jr., Virginia, 3
Wooga Poplar, Miami, 1
Benny Williams, Syracuse, 1
Cameron Hildreth, Wake Forest, 1

