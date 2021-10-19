Duke picked to win ACC in Coach K’s final season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Duke Blue Devils were the overwhelming favorite to win 2021-22 Atlantic Coast Conference Championship.
Duke was chosen by media members at the ACC Tipoff.
The Blue Devils received 47 first-place votes. Florida State was second with 14, and North Carolina came in third.
Duke freshman Paolo Banchero dominated preseason awards – taking preseason player of the year, preseason freshman of the year and he was named to preseason first-team All-ACC.
N.C. State was picked to finish ninth and freshman Terquavion Smith received a few votes for freshman of the year.
ACC Preseason Poll (first-place votes in parentheses)
- Duke (47), 1132
- Florida State (14), 1034
- North Carolina (5), 1001
- Virginia (9), 949
- Virginia Tech (5), 857
- Louisville (1), 791
- Syracuse, 781
- Notre Dame, 599
- NC State, 555
- Georgia Tech, 524
- Clemson, 430
- Miami, 428
- Wake Forest, 274
- Pitt, 253
- Boston College, 112
Preseason All-ACC First Team
Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 68
Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 52
Paolo Banchero, Duke, 49
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 46
Isaiah Wong, Miami, 37
Preseason All-ACC Second Team
Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 25
Kihei Clark, Virginia, 23
Prentiss Hubb, Notre Dame, 17
Mark Williams, Duke, 12
Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 9
Malik Williams, Louisville, 9
Caleb Love, North Carolina, 9
Preseason ACC Player of the Year
Paolo Banchero, Duke, 28
Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 16
Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 13
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 12
Kihei Clark, Virginia, 5
Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 3
Caleb Love, North Carolina, 2
Mark Williams, Duke, 2
Preseason ACC Freshman of the Year
Paolo Banchero, Duke, 64
Trevor Keels, Duke, 5
Terquavion Smith, NC State, 3
Dontrez Styles, North Carolina, 3
Igor Milicic Jr., Virginia, 3
Wooga Poplar, Miami, 1
Benny Williams, Syracuse, 1
Cameron Hildreth, Wake Forest, 1