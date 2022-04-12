DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – New Duke Blue Devils head basketball coach Jon Scheyer has promoted the programs Director of Player Development to an assistant coach following the departure of Nolan Smith.

Amile Jefferson played in a program-record 150 games (103 starts) with Duke between 2012-17. He averaged 7.2 points and 6.3 rebounds across his career, helping lead the Blue Devils to a 124-26 record while a student-athlete.

Jefferson returned to Duke after stops in the NBA with the Orlando Magic, the G-League with the Iowa Wolves, as well as time overseas, to be the Director of Player Development during the 2021-22 season.

Jefferson received a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and a Masters of Arts in Christian Studies from the University in 2017.