Duke releases schedule for Krzyzewski’s final season

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Mike Krzyzewski’s final season as head coach at Duke opens and finishes against a blue blood.

The Blue Devils will open regular season play against Kentucky on Nov. 9 in New York and end the season on March 5 in Durham against North Carolina.

Three days after the matchup with the Wildcats, Duke plays Krzyzewski’s alma mater, Army, at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Another major matchup comes less than two weeks later when the Blue Devils and Gonzaga face off in Las Vegas on Nov. 26.

Ohio State plays host to Duke as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge in Columbus on Nov. 30.

Duke plays North Carolina twice – on Feb. 5 in Chapel Hill and then March 5 in Durham.

Krzyzewski will face Tobacco Road rival Wake Forest twice. But he will only lead the Blue Devils against N.C. State once during the regular season – on Jan. 15 in Durham.

The 2022 ACC Tournament is March 8-12 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Full schedule:

Oct 15 (Fri) Countdown to Craziness Durham, N.C. (Cameron Indoor Stadium)

Oct 30 (Sat) Winston-Salem State Durham, N.C.

Nov 9 (Tue) Kentucky New York, N.Y.

Nov 12 (Fri) Army West Point Durham, N.C. (Cameron Indoor Stadium)

Nov 13 (Sat) Campbell Durham, N.C. (Cameron Indoor Stadium)

Nov 16 (Tue) Gardner-Webb Durham, N.C. (Cameron Indoor Stadium)

Nov 19 (Fri) Lafayette Durham, N.C. (Cameron Indoor Stadium)

Nov 22 (Mon) The Citadel Durham, N.C. (Cameron Indoor Stadium)

Nov 26 (Fri) Gonzaga Las Vegas, Nev.

Nov 30 (Tue) Ohio State Columbus, Ohio

Dec 14 (Tue) South Carolina State Durham, N.C. (Cameron Indoor Stadium)

Dec 16 (Thu) Appalachian State Durham, N.C. (Cameron Indoor Stadium)

Dec 18 (Sat) Cleveland State Durham, N.C. (Cameron Indoor Stadium)

Dec 22 (Wed) 9 P.M. Virginia Tech Durham, N.C. (Cameron Indoor Stadium)

Dec 29 (Wed) 7 P.M.Clemson Clemson, S.C. (Littlejohn Coliseum)

Jan 1 (Sat) 6 P.M. Notre Dame South Bend, Ind. (Purcell Pavilion)

Jan 4 (Tue) 9 P.M. Georgia Tech Durham, N.C. (Cameron Indoor Stadium)

Jan 8 (Sat) 8 P.M. Miami Durham, N.C. (Cameron Indoor Stadium)

Jan 12 (Wed) 7 P.M. Wake Forest Winston-Salem, N.C. (LJVM Coliseum)

Jan 15 (Sat) NC State Durham, N.C. (Cameron Indoor Stadium)

Jan 17 (Mon) Florida State Tallahassee, Fla. (Tucker Center)

Jan 22 (Sat) 12 P.M. Syracuse Durham, N.C. (Cameron Indoor Stadium)

Jan 25 (Tue) 7 P.M. Clemson Durham, N.C. (Cameron Indoor Stadium)

Jan 29 (Sat) 12 P.M. Louisville Louisville, Ky. (KFC Yum! Center)

Feb 5 (Sat) 6 p.m. North Carolina Chapel Hill, N.C. (Smith Center)

Feb 7 (Mon) Virginia Durham, N.C. (Cameron Indoor Stadium)

Feb 12 (Sat) 5 p.m. Boston College Chestnut Hill, Mass. (Conte Forum)

Feb 15 (Tue) 7 p.m. Wake Forest Durham, N.C. (Cameron Indoor Stadium)

Feb 19 (Sat) Florida State Durham, N.C. (Cameron Indoor Stadium)

Feb 23 (Wed) 7 p.m. Virginia Charlottesville, Va. (John Paul Jones Arena)

Feb 26 (Sat) Syracuse Syracuse, N.Y. (Carrier Dome)

Mar 1 (Tue) 8 p.m. Pittsburgh Pittsburgh, Pa. (Petersen Events Center)

Mar 5 (Sat) 6 p.m. North Carolina Durham, N.C. (Cameron Indoor Stadium)