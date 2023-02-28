DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – What started out as a pitching battle through three innings Duke University took as an insult as the bottom of the 5th came around at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park Tuesday evening.

Duke’s Alex Gow and No. 9 East Carolina University’s Zach Root combined for one hit through three innings before a solo home run with two outs broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth for the Blue Devils. Andrew Fischer cranked one to right field for his first of the year.

The Pirates looked to be on the verge of tying the game — or taking the lead — after Alec Makarewicz was hit by a pitch and both Josh Moylan and Joey Berini drew walks to load the bases with two outs in the top of the fifth.

But, an out to Jacob Jenkins-Cowart in the next at-bat kept ECU off the board.

The Blue Devils came knocking on the door in the bottom half of the inning, loading the bases with no outs, and jumping out to a 5-0 lead on a Jay Beshears grand slam.

That momentum helped push other Duke batters up and through the plate and around the bases.

M.J. Metz, Damon Lux, Fischer and Tyler Albright all scored in the fifth after getting on base in the frame.

The win at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park for the Blue Devils on Tuesday marks just the second time in the last 24 tries that Duke has beat ECU. The No. 9 Pirates are now 1-2 in true road games on the year.