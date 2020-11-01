Duke routs UNC Charlotte 53-19 for 1st win in 3 home games

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Deon Jackson and Mataeo Durant each scored on a pair of touchdown runs as Duke won for the first time in three home games against UNC Charlotte Saturday night.
Isaiah Fisher-Smith blocked two punts that led to Duke touchdowns, one of those in the first quarter as the Blue Devils built a 17-point lead.
UNC Charlotte fell to 0-3 all-time against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents.
