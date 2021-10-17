Duke shut out by Virginia

Duke head coach David Cutcliffe looks on during the Blue Devils’ shutout loss to the University of Virginia. (ACC)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WNCN) – The Virginia Cavaliers scored every time they had the ball in the first half against Duke University, building a 34-0 lead and going on to beat the Blue Devils in shutout fashion 48-0.

Like he has done already this season, Duke head coach David Cutcliffe did not shy away from taking responsibility for the loss.

“When you have circumstances at any time in football, or life, that occur like this, it obviously becomes somewhat of a gut check,” Cutcliffe said. “We are all accountable, every one of us own this, every one of us.”

Virginia racked up 528 total yards, taking down the Blue Devils for the seventh straight time. The margin of victory was also the Cavaliers’ largest overall since they beat the Virginia Military Institute 49-0 in 2013, and their largest in an Atlantic Coastal Conference game since they beat the University of Miami 48-0 in 2007.

“None of us individually have all the answers. We’re going to hear a lot of people with a lot of (possible) answers and it’s just not that easy,” Cutcliffe said.

The Blue Devils came to Charlottesville third in the league with an average of 496.8 yards of offense, but mounted just one complete-looking drive in the first half.

Overall, Duke quarterback Gunnar Holmberg went 20-for-34 for 134 yards. Eventually, freshman QB Riley Leonard was given some time under center. He went 8-for-12 for 81 yards, while rushing for 18 yards on six carries. Running back Mataeo Durant also added 82 yards on 17 carries.

The Blue Devils have an open date before they travel to Winston-Salem, N.C., on Oct. 30 for a matchup with Wake Forest University. The break gives them plenty of time to go over what happened and right their season.

“We will look very closely at what we have to do to be not only better, but more successful,” Cutcliffe said. “Sometimes it’s the right combination of not just what you’re doing, but how you’re doing it, and who you’re doing it with so (the bye week) does come at a good time.”

Kickoff for the game against Wake Forest has not been announced.