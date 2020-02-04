Duke Softball excited to build on first two seasons

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s year three of the Duke Softball program as the Blue Devils continue to build a tradition on the diamond.

Starting from scratch can be difficult, but Duke has embraced the challenge and has gotten better every year.

The ACC is not the easiest conference to jump into for a starter program but the Blue devils have done just fine in their early years, making the ACC softball tournament in both years of existence.

Head coach Marissa Young says recruiting players to a start-up program was easy, after all, it is Duke.

“That’s definitely been a part of it is you get to play softball in one of the best conferences and get one of the best degrees, and write your name in the record books. It’s definitely been something attractive to our players to come here and not just be a part of something, but to build something really special,” said Young.

Duke opens its season in the UCF Invitational in Orlando. They play Clemson Friday at 12:30 p.m.