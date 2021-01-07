Duke squeaks by Boston College in 1st game since Dec. 16

Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. (0) handles the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against Brown in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke defeated the Boston College Eagles Wednesday night as the Blue Devils returned to the floor for the first time since Dec. 16.

With the long layoff, the Blue Devils came out of the gate slow, finding themselves down by as many as 16 points in the first half before climbing back in the game and squeaking by the Eagles.

On the back of Wendell Moore Jr.’s 25 points and clutch plays, the Blue Devils will move to 4-2 on the season while the Eagles drop to 2-8. The 25 points tied a career-high for Moore Jr.

Four Duke starters scored in double digits but Moore’s valiant effort off the bench was enough to keep the Eagles away. Boston College was led by sophomore forward CJ Felder’s 24 points.

A familiar face was on the sidelines for the Blue Devils and it wasn’t head coach Mike Krzyzewski. Assistant coach and former Duke player Jon Scheyer coached the team while Coach K sits out due to COVID-19.

Krzyzewski said he and his wife were placed into quarantine last Friday after a member of his family tested positive for COVID-19. He said he and his wife were both tested Monday, and both were negative.

Duke will face off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on their next time out on Jan. 9.