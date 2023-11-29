DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke starting quarterback Riley Leonard appears to be looking for a new destination next season.

Leonard announced he was entering his name into the transfer portal on Wednesday.

In a social media post, the junior expressed his thanks to the Duke football program, the fans as well as his teammates.

This comes days after his former head coach Mike Elko accepted the same position at Texas A&M.

In three seasons for the Blue Devils, Leonard amassed over 4,400 yards and 24 touchdowns in 27 games.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.