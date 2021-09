Duke starts fast, holds off Northwestern in 2nd half, 30-23

Duke wide receiver Jalon Calhoun (5) is run out of bounds by Northwestern defensive back Cameron Mitchell (2) and linebacker Chris Bergin (28) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Duke scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and did all its scoring in the first half, then held off a Northwestern comeback to earn a 30-23 win in a non-conference game.

Duke was efficient on both sides of the ball early on, scoring on six of its first eight possessions behind Gunnar Holmberg.

Holmberg completed 31 of 44 passes for a career-high 314 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils’ defense forced Northwestern into punt or a turnover on its first seven drives.