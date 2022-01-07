Duke stops serving food at Cameron Indoor Stadium

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re going to see the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils take on Miami at Cameron Indoor Stadium this weekend take some advice — eat before you go.

Duke announced Friday there will be no food or beverage service provided at home events through at least Jan. 21.

That means for basketball home games, no concessions will be available and food and beverage options will also be suspended in all hospitality areas.

This change matches the university’s current policy on indoor dining across the campus. The school made the move in an attempt to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission during the current omicron variant surge.

Club Blue Devil will not be open for Saturday’s game either but outdoor options are being looked at for future home games with weather permitting.

Along with these new rules, Duke still has in place mask mandates and reminds everyone to wear proper, tight-fitting masks that cover the nose and mouth when indoors on campus.